Ladies European Tour: Georgia Hall holds share of halfway lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Georgia Hall holds a share of the halfway lead in Saudi Arabia

Georgia Hall carded her second successive round of 69 to retain a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The former AIG Women's Open champion mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to set the clubhouse target at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, only to be joined on six under by Czech golfer Kristyna Napoleaova.

Hall - beginning on the back nine - made three consecutive birdies from the 11th and picked up a shot at the par-five fourth, with her only blemish coming with a bogey at the par-four sixth.

"The pins were a little trickier actually than yesterday," Hall said. "I'm pretty pleased with the way I played. I was kind of just plodding around and it was a much steadier round today. It gives me a lot of confidence going into the weekend."

Napoleaova equalled the lowest round of the day with a bogey-free 66, following an eagle at the par-five fourth by birdieing the seventh and taking advantage of the three other par-fives on the par-71 layout.

Anne van Dam matched Hall's 69 to sit two strokes back in third ahead of Australian Stephanie Kyriacou, who closed her six-under 66 with back-to-back birdies, while AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist is four strokes off the pace after a level-par 72.

"It was probably one of the best three-under-pars of my career," Van Dam said. "Not one shot was easy out there, so overall, I'm very pleased. I hit a lot of good shots and actually created some good chances and holed a few good par putts. It was a good grind."

England's Cloe Frankish is tied-sixth with Wales' Chloe Williams and South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace, with just 10 of the 108 players under par at the halfway stage.

Ryder Cup stars Carlota Ciganda and Emily Kristine Pedersen are part of the large group on level-par, while overnight co-leader Sophie Pitt followed her opening-round 69 with a three-over 75.

