PGA Tour: Davis Riley two ahead at Valspar Championship with Justin Thomas still in contention

Davis Riley posted the lowest round of his PGA Tour career to take a two-shot lead over Matthew NeSmith into the final round of the Valspar Championship, with Justin Thomas lurking in third spot.

Riley carded nine birdies in a brilliant bogey-free 62 at the Innisbrook Golf Resort, three strokes lower than any other player during a low-scoring third round in Florida, bolstering the world No 399's hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory.

The 25-year-old opened with back-to-back birdies and followed successive gains from the sixth by holing out from the bunker at the ninth, seeing him reach the turn in 31, with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 11th pushing him top of the leaderboard.

Riley rolled in a 15-foot birdie on his penultimate hole to move to 18 under, which was enough to move into the solo lead when overnight leader NeSmith bogeyed two of his final three holes to close a third-round 69.

NeSmith converted four birdies on his front nine but then stuttered to a back-nine 37, while Thomas signed for a third consecutive 66 to head into the final round tied-third alongside defending champion Sam Burns.

"I had another good back nine, just need to get off to a little bit better start on the front nine," Thomas said. "Didn't feel like a great round playing with Davis [Riley], but it was a solid day and put myself in a good position for tomorrow."

Adam Hadwin is five behind in fifth spot ahead of a congested group of players in tied-sixth that contains England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, while Tommy Fleetwood dropped back into the group on 10 under and a share of 11th after a final-hole bogey.

