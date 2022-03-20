Steyn City Championship: Shaun Norris survives scare to claim maiden DP World Tour victory
Norris won the Steyn City Championship on home soil after Dean Burmester's late double-bogey gifted his South African compatriot the victory; Matti Schmid and Oliver Bekker both finished in a share of third
Last Updated: 20/03/22 3:54pm
Shaun Norris recovered from throwing away a four-shot lead to claim a three-stroke victory and maiden DP World Tour title at the Steyn City Championship.
Norris quickly saw his overnight advantage disappear during a thrilling final round at The Club in Steyn City, where he bogeyed his opening two holes and found himself one behind when Burmester followed a birdie at the sixth with an eagle-two at the seventh.
Burmester found himself two ahead when he took advantage of the par-five 10th and matched Norris' birdies at the par-four next, only for Norris to pull level with compatriot with birdies at the 14th and 16th.
A three-shot swing on the penultimate hole saw Norris post a birdie-two and Burmester rack up a double-bogey six, with a final-hole par seeing Norris close out an eventful two-under 70 and end the week on 25 under.
That 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 moment 👏🏆— Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) March 20, 2022
🏌️♂️@shaun_pj #SteynCityChampionship #SunshineTour#GreatnessBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/x8obEvLuPt
"I stayed patient and kept my head, and eventually things fell into place," an emotional Norris told reporters. "I was hitting the ball nicely and I gave myself chances. Things started going my way.
Live DP World Tour Golf
March 24, 2022, 9:00am
Live on
"I don't think words can describe how I feel right now. It's been a tough journey and having my brother on the bag, my wife here, my little girl - splendid, I can't explain. It's absolutely beautiful doing this in front of my home crowd and in front of my family."
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Burmester's late error saw the highest-ranked player in the field close a final-round 69 and finish in solo second, three strokes ahead of both Germany's Matti Schmid and South African Oliver Bekker.
Tapio Pukkanen birdied his final three holes to close a five-under 67 and claim a share of fifth with halfway leader James Hart du Preez and Denmark's Joachim B Hansen, while England's Dale Whitnell posted back-to-back 67s over the weekend to finish inside the top-10.
The DP World Tour season continues on Thursday at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, live on Sky Sports, with April's schedule seeing The Masters followed by back-to-back tournaments in Spain.