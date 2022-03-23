Beer throwing at Phoenix Open 'unacceptable', says PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan
Mexico's Carlos Ortiz hit by beer can after hitting a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale last month; fans went wild when Sam Ryder aced the hole at Phoenix Open; Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmer also removed shirts, with PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan saying pair got "carried away"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says the chucking of beer and water bottles at the Phoenix Open in February was "unacceptable".
The tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona is renowned for the rowdy atmosphere created by fans, particularly on the par-three 16th hole, which has stadium-style seating.
Mexico's Carlos Ortiz said he "was nailed pretty hard with a beer can" after hitting a hole-in-one on the 16th during last month's tournament, which was won by Scottie Scheffler.
Cans and bottles were also hurled by fans when Sam Ryder aced the hole and Monahan says the situation is "going to be addressed".
Speaking to the BBC, Monahan said: "At the Phoenix Open we've created an atmosphere that is unmatched and unparalleled in our sport.
"When you go back to that week, we hadn't had a hole-in-one on 16 since 2015.
"Also it was in a period when people are coming out of their homes and experiencing sporting events at venues the way they used to after not being able to do so for so long. The reaction you saw was the stunning nature of a hole-in-one on that hole.
"But it's never acceptable to be throwing water and beer bottles - we saw it a few times that weekend - and it's going to be addressed."
The raucous scenes at the Phoenix Open included Harry Higgs and playing partner Joel Dahmen lifting up their shirts.
Higgs did so after holing a 10-foot putt, with fans throwing dozens of beer cans towards the green, while Dahmen removed his shirt, waved it above his head and drank from one of the cans.
Monahan added: "Harry and Joel did get carried away but it's the atmosphere we've created.
"We've got to recognise that's something we helped to build and when you get situations that need to be addressed, they get addressed."