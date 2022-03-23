WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Bryson DeChambeau ties group opener against Richard Bland

Bryson DeChambeau and Richard Bland both claimed a half-point during their opening match in Texas

Bryson DeChambeau marked his return to action by halving his opening group match against Richard Bland at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

DeChambeau, making his first appearance since February's Saudi International due to wrist and hip injuries, struggled for consistency in a scrappy contest against the 49-year-old debutant at Austin Country Club.

The American claimed a share of the spoils on the opening hole despite finding a first aid tent with a wayward drive, as Bland three-putted from 20 feet, with both also bogeying the third before the former US Open champion edged ahead with a close-range birdie at the par-three fourth.

DeChambeau is also set to play the Valero Texas Open next week ahead of The Masters

Bland levelled with a birdie at the next but immediately fell back behind when DeChambeau fired his approach at the par-five sixth to inside eight feet and two-putted for birdie, with Bland then holing a 25-footer to match his playing partner's par at the ninth to remain one behind at the turn.

A par was enough for Bland to win the 10th hole and both players holed from distance to grab a share of the spoils at the 14th, with the Englishman missing a birdie chance from inside six feet at the next to leave the contest level going to the par-four last.

Bland avoided defeated in his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play debut

Bland missed the green with his approach but two-putted from the fringe for par, as DeChambeau two-putted from 15 feet to make a four of his own and see the match end all-square.

"Bryson was probably a bit rusty and it was never going to be pretty golf," Bland told Sky Sports. "So I think a half was probably right."

The other match in group nine saw Lee Westwood beaten 3&2 by Talor Gooch, as Matt Fitzpatrick came through an all-English clash with Tommy Fleetwood in group five and Tyrrell Hatton saw off Christiaan Bezuidenhout to move top of group 13.

Poulter's Masters hopes dented

Ian Poulter's hopes of qualifying for the Masters are out of his control as he lost his opening group game in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Live World Golf Championships Live on

Poulter needs to reach at least the quarter-finals to climb into the world's top 50 on Monday and avoid missing out on a trip to Augusta National for just the third time since making his debut in 2004.

A 2&1 defeat to Scottie Scheffler means that wins against Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick may still not be enough to progress through to the weekend, with Poulter requiring Scheffler to lose one of his last two matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose sent his tee shot into the hazard on the penultimate hole of his match against Adam Scott the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, only to make a hole-out par from the drop zone to extend the contest! Justin Rose sent his tee shot into the hazard on the penultimate hole of his match against Adam Scott the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, only to make a hole-out par from the drop zone to extend the contest!

Kevin Kisner started his title defence by comfortably seeing off Marc Leishman 4&3, as Justin Thomas suffered a surprise 3&2 loss against Luke List, while world No 1 Jon Rahm came from behind to begin his tournament with a victory over Colombia's Sebastian Munoz.

Open champion Collin Morikawa began his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, with Sergio Garcia beating Jason Kokrak 4 and 3 in the other game in group two, as Maverick McNealy claimed the biggest win of the day after thrashing Joaquin Niemann 8&6.

Maverick McNealy was a late entry into the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Paul Casey conceded his opening game due to back spasms after completing just two holes, having won the opening hole with a par against Corey Conners before losing the second when the Canadian holed out from 148 yards for eagle.

The pair had hit their tee shots on the par-four third hole when Casey signalled he was unable to continue, although the Englishman has yet to concede his remaining group matches against Alex Noren on Thursday and Louis Oosthuizen on Friday.

Watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Thursday from 2.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.