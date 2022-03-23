WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Bryson DeChambeau ties group opener against Richard Bland
Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa both made winning starts to the group stage, while DeChambeau and Bland finished all-square in their opening match of the tournament; Watch live on Thursday from 2.30pm on Sky Sports Golf
Bryson DeChambeau marked his return to action by halving his opening group match against Richard Bland at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
DeChambeau, making his first appearance since February's Saudi International due to wrist and hip injuries, struggled for consistency in a scrappy contest against the 49-year-old debutant at Austin Country Club.
The American claimed a share of the spoils on the opening hole despite finding a first aid tent with a wayward drive, as Bland three-putted from 20 feet, with both also bogeying the third before the former US Open champion edged ahead with a close-range birdie at the par-three fourth.
Bland levelled with a birdie at the next but immediately fell back behind when DeChambeau fired his approach at the par-five sixth to inside eight feet and two-putted for birdie, with Bland then holing a 25-footer to match his playing partner's par at the ninth to remain one behind at the turn.
A par was enough for Bland to win the 10th hole and both players holed from distance to grab a share of the spoils at the 14th, with the Englishman missing a birdie chance from inside six feet at the next to leave the contest level going to the par-four last.
Bland missed the green with his approach but two-putted from the fringe for par, as DeChambeau two-putted from 15 feet to make a four of his own and see the match end all-square.
"Bryson was probably a bit rusty and it was never going to be pretty golf," Bland told Sky Sports. "So I think a half was probably right."
The other match in group nine saw Lee Westwood beaten 3&2 by Talor Gooch, as Matt Fitzpatrick came through an all-English clash with Tommy Fleetwood in group five and Tyrrell Hatton saw off Christiaan Bezuidenhout to move top of group 13.
Poulter's Masters hopes dented
Ian Poulter's hopes of qualifying for the Masters are out of his control as he lost his opening group game in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Poulter needs to reach at least the quarter-finals to climb into the world's top 50 on Monday and avoid missing out on a trip to Augusta National for just the third time since making his debut in 2004.
A 2&1 defeat to Scottie Scheffler means that wins against Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick may still not be enough to progress through to the weekend, with Poulter requiring Scheffler to lose one of his last two matches.
Kevin Kisner started his title defence by comfortably seeing off Marc Leishman 4&3, as Justin Thomas suffered a surprise 3&2 loss against Luke List, while world No 1 Jon Rahm came from behind to begin his tournament with a victory over Colombia's Sebastian Munoz.
Open champion Collin Morikawa began his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, with Sergio Garcia beating Jason Kokrak 4 and 3 in the other game in group two, as Maverick McNealy claimed the biggest win of the day after thrashing Joaquin Niemann 8&6.
Paul Casey conceded his opening game due to back spasms after completing just two holes, having won the opening hole with a par against Corey Conners before losing the second when the Canadian holed out from 148 yards for eagle.
The pair had hit their tee shots on the par-four third hole when Casey signalled he was unable to continue, although the Englishman has yet to concede his remaining group matches against Alex Noren on Thursday and Louis Oosthuizen on Friday.
