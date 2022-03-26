Matthew Jordan heads into Qatar Masters final round in share of lead

Matthew Jordan has a share of the lead in Qatar Masters heading into the final round

Matthew Jordan heads into the final round of the Qatar Masters in a share of the lead as he looks to claim his maiden DP World Tour title.

The 26-year-old Englishman overcame extremely windy conditions at Doha Golf Club to shoot a third-round 70 which moved him to eight under par.

Poland's Adrian Meronk, who is also searching for his first win at this level, is the other man at the summit after posting a level-par 72.

Jordan made a slow start in tricky conditions, carding three bogeys and no birdies in a front-nine 39 before turning things around with five birdies down the stretch.

He told the DP World Tour's website: "It was stressful. How can it not be? It's just hard work, hard grind the whole time. The simple shots are really tough.

"So it was stressful but it's always very rewarding when you do well."

Kalle Samooja is one shot behind the co-leaders after producing a remarkable 66 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, halfway leader Pablo Larrazabal is in a three-way tie for fourth on six under after following up a spotless front nine with a back-nine 40 which contained five bogeys.