WGC Match Play: Richard Bland expects to miss Masters ranking after defeat to Dustin Johnson

Richard Bland expects he will come up short in his bid to get into the world top 50 ahead of the Masters

Richard Bland is out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after losing 3&2 to former world No 1 Dustin Johnson in the last 16.

The defeat means the 49-year-old Englishman is expecting to fall just short in his bid to move into the world top 50 ahead of Monday's deadline to earn an invite to the Masters.

Bland started well and having gone one up at the second, he doubled his advantage with a birdie at the par-four fifth before Johnson reduced the deficit at the next hole and then won three on the bounce to go two up after 10.

Bland brought it back to one after Johnson bogeyed the 11th but the American swiftly re-established his two-hole advantage and sealed the victory when Bland was unable to match his birdie at the 16th.

"It looks like my world ranking is just going to miss the Masters unless Augusta look at me very kindly, which hopefully they might," Bland told Sky Sports.

"But I'm already looking forward to next week. The PGA Tour have been very kind and given me an invite so there is one more chance and, if not, I'm looking forward to coming to the PGA in a few weeks' time."

If he does not crack the top 50 when Monday's rankings are announced, Bland would need to win next week's Valero Texas Open to automatically qualify for the first major of the year at Augusta National.

Power advances after seeing off Hatton

Irishman Seamus Power secured his place after making in through his group at Austin Country Club and is now through to the last eight after beating Tyrell Hatton 4&3.

The 35-year-old from Waterford went in front at the first and never looked back, registering birdies at three, four and five to go four up early.

Another birdie at the eighth made it five and although Hatton got one back at the ninth, it was one of only two holes he won before Power's win was confirmed after the 15th.

Seamus Power is through to the last eight after victory over Tyrell Hatton

Elsewhere, an extra hole was needed to separate world No 1 Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka. The American never trailed in the match but Rahm levelled at the 17th before Koepka's birdie at the 10th hole saw him advance to face Johnson.

Second seed Collin Morikawa is also out after a suffering a comprehensive 7&6 defeat to Abraham Ancer, the Mexican made seven birdies to wrap up victory on the 12th green despite Morikawa not dropping a shot.

Corey Connors will play Ancer for a place in the last four after the Canadian triumphed 5&3 over Japan's Takumi Kanaya, who conceded on the 15th.

Kevin Kisner is also through after coming back from three down at the 14th to beat Adam Scott, one up.

Scottie Scheffler overcame Billy Horschel in another close one, neither player ever led by more than one and it was the No 5 seed who eventually triumphed one up.

Will Zalatoris was the last player through to the quarter-finals after sinking a 15-foot putt at the last to take Kevin Na to a playoff.

Four extra holes were needed to find a winner before Zalatoris birdied the 13th to take the victory.

WGC Last 16 results

Scottie Scheffler (5) beat Billy Horschel (12) 1 up

Seamus Power (42) beat Tyrrell Hatton (13) 4&3

Dustin Johnson (8) beat Richard Bland (54) 3&2

Collin Morikawa (2) lost to Abraham Ancer (15) 7&6

Takumi Kanaya (56) lost to Corey Conners (36) 5&3

Kevin Kisner (29) beat Adam Scott (32) 1 up

Jon Rahm (1) lost to Brooks Koepka (16) - 19 holes

Kevin Na (25) lost to Will Zalatoris (24) - 22 holes

WGC Final Eight draw

Scottie Scheffler (5) vs Seamus Power (42)

Dustin Johnson (8) vs Brooks Koepka (16)

Kevin Kisner (29) vs Will Zalatoris (24)

Abraham Ancer (15) vs Corey Conners (36)

