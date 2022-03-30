The Masters: Who can still secure a late invite to Augusta National at the Valero Texas Open?

The field is almost complete for the opening men's major of the year, but who can book a last-minute invite to The Masters at the Valero Texas Open?

Other than Augusta National offering a player a rare special invite to compete next week, live on Sky Sports, the only remaining way to qualify for The Masters is by winning the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio.

Five players were added to the field via their world ranking when the latest standings were released on Monday, taking the number of players scheduled to compete to 91, although plenty of notable names are yet to earn their invitation.

Richard Bland is the highest-ranked player in action this week at TPC San Antonio not yet secure of a Masters place, with the 49-year-old narrowly missing out on breaking into the world's top 50 despite an impressive debut at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Bland came through a group that included Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood to reach the knockout stages, before falling just short of the required rise up the world rankings with a last-16 exit against Dustin Johnson.

Ian Poulter won the Houston Open the week before The Masters in 2018 to book a late major appearance, with the Englishman needing a repeat result this week to avoid failing to qualify for just the third time since his debut in 2004.

Three-time major runner-up Rickie Fowler looks set to miss out for the second successive season, having not won on the PGA Tour since 2019, with former major winner Keegan Bradley also needing a win this week to qualify for next week's major in Georgia.

New Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson is in danger of failing to reach The Masters for the first time since 2006, having seen his five-year exemption for winning The Open in 2016 expire last season, with Matt Wallace - the reigning champion of the Masters Par-3 contest - also not yet in the field.

Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell and ex-world No 1 Luke Donald are both currently set to miss out, while Scottish duo Russell Knox and Martin Laird are both in Texas and still with a chance of qualifying for Augusta.

Aaron Rai, Matthias Schwab and DP World Tour regular Rasmus Hojgaard are among some of the other European hopefuls this week, where Jordan Spieth returns as defending champion after ending his three-and-a-half-year winless run in last year's contest with a two-shot victory.

The Valero Texas Open is one of several tournaments on Sky Sports Golf this week, with the Chevron Championship, the Ladies European Tour's South African Open and the Augusta National Women's Amateur also available to enjoy.

Who will secure a last-minute invite to The Masters at the Valero Texas Open?