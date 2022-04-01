Chevron Championship: Georgia Hall in contention as Minjee Lee, Jennifer Kupcho share early lead

Georgia Hall posted a four-under 68 on the opening day at the Chevron Championship

Georgia Hall enjoyed a bogey-free start to her major season to get within two strokes of the early lead at the Chevron Championship in California.

Hall, who won the AIG Women's Open in 2018, posted an eagle and two birdies to card an opening-round 68 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, leaving the Englishwoman tied-fourth and in touch with early leaders Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee.

Beginning on the back nine, Hall ended a run of pars with a birdie at the par-three 17th and then made a long-range eagle at the par-five second, with a final-hole birdie lifting her into the large group on four under alongside the likes of Lydia Ko and reigning AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist.

"Very, very steady round," Hall said. "Didn't really do anything wrong. The wind got up on the back nine and happy to shoot three-under on my back nine. Obviously the eagle was great as well on a reachable par-five, so very happy."

Kupcho mixed nine birdies with three bogeys to sit in a share of the lead alongside reigning Evian Championship winner Lee, who enjoyed a bogey-free start, while defending champion Patty Tavatanakit sits a stroke back in third after a five-under 67.

Jennifer Kupcho is yet to win on the LPGA Tour

"I really like the layout of this golf course, the beautiful shape that it's in every year," Kupcho said. "It always is so fun to be here, so just taking advantage of how much I like the course and the atmosphere."

Lexi Thompson shot a three-under 69 to lie in tied-tenth, while English quartet Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charlotte Thomas all sit in the group on one under.

Ireland's Leona Maguire made three birdies and three bogeys in her level-par 72, as world No 1 Jin Young Ko - chasing a sixth victory in 11 starts on the LPGA Tour - stuttered to a two-over 74.

The major is going by a new name this year after previously being known as the ANA Inspiration, with the tournament prize purse increasing to $5million and the event moving from California to Houston from next season.

