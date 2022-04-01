Wales' Becky Brewerton takes five-shot lead into final round of South African Women's Open

Becky Brewerton holds a five-stroke advantage after round three of the Investec South African Women's Open

Wales' Becky Brewerton extended her lead to five shots after round three of the Investec South African Women's Open despite shooting a two-over-par 74.

Only one player was under par in breezy conditions on Friday - Paz Marfa Sans firing a two-under 70 - allowing Brewerton to assume further control having led by four strokes after round two.

The 39-year-old's only blemishes amid 16 pars came at the par-five eighth and par-three 13th and she now has a healthy advantage over second-placed Maiken Bing Paulsen of Norway, who is level par for the tournament, and England's Felicity Johnson, who is tied for third with France's Emma Grechi at one over.

Brewerton reeled off six birdies in her second-round 66 and despite hitting none during round three was delighted with her performance amid the windy weather.

She said: "I'm probably as pleased with today's effort as I was with yesterday's, which is quite weird to say considering there was an eight-shot difference in my score. It was brutal out there.

"I think it was a day where everyone knew you were going to make mistakes and be in difficult positions. You just had to try and minimise it."

Brewerton's last victory on the Ladies European Tour came at the Open De Espana Femenino back in 2009.

She added: "I don't think I'll have any problems going to sleep. I'm exhausted.

"Tomorrow will just be another day of trying to keep the ball low. I fully expect the breeze to be just as strong, if not stronger, so I'll be mentally prepared."

Johnson is still in the mix after a mixed day - the 36-year-old was as high as four under after five holes but then bogeyed the 10th hole and double-bogeyed the 13th and 15th in a three-over-par round.

Johnson said: "I enjoy playing the wind, but maybe today was a little more than I enjoy, it was tough out there."