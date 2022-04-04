Tiger Woods at The Masters: The story of Woods' five victories at Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods announces his intention to play at The Masters this week says he believes he can win at Augusta Tiger Woods announces his intention to play at The Masters this week says he believes he can win at Augusta

After Tiger Woods confirmed he will return to competitive action this week at The Masters, we take a look back at his five victories at Augusta National.

Woods announced on Tuesday that he will tee it up on Thursday for his first major appearance since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash last February.

Five of the 46-year-old's 15 major titles have come at Augusta, with each Masters triumph containing its own storyline and memorable moments.

1997 - Record-breaking first major

Woods' first Masters title, which he claimed at the age of 21, was historic in several ways.

Woods receives is presented with his first Green Jacket by Nick Faldo in 1997

Along with becoming the youngest player to win the tournament, Woods became the first black player to win one of the sport's four major championships.

As if that wasn't ground-breaking enough, his winning margin of 12 strokes broke the record set by six-time champion Jack Nicklaus, and remains intact to this day.

Meanwhile, his 72-hole score of 18-under remained the lowest at the tournament until Dustin Johnson shot 20-under at 2020's delayed November competition.

2001 - Completing the 'Tiger Slam'

Woods celebrates completing the 'Tiger Slam' in 2001

Woods' second Augusta triumph was most memorable for the fact it completed the 'Tiger Slam', as he became the first player in the sport's history to hold all four major titles at the same time.

Woods held off the challenge of fellow Americans David Duval and Phil Mickelson to win by two shots, as he backed up victories at the US Open, The Open and the USPGA Championship.

For many, the achievement cemented Woods' status as the greatest male golfer of all time.

2002 - Back-to-back titles

Woods made it back-to-back Masters titles in 2002

In 2002, Woods became just the third player to win back-to-back Masters titles, joining Nicklaus and Nick Faldo.

It was arguably the least spectacular of Woods' Augusta triumphs, with what had been billed as a thrilling final day - with several top names gathered at the top of the leaderboard - becoming a procession, as his rivals fell away.

South African Retief Goosen ended as Woods' nearest challenger three shots back, with the routine nature of the victory leaving many to wonder how long his Masters dominance could go on.

2005 - 'The chip' helps end wait

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out highlights from Woods' five previous wins at Augusta National Check out highlights from Woods' five previous wins at Augusta National

Woods' 2005 win at Augusta is largely remembered for one shot, an incredible hole-out with a chip from the fringe of the 16th green.

The iconic moment, which came in the heat of a final-round battle with Chris DiMarco, will perhaps go down as the most memorable shot of Woods' storied career. The chip would help him grind his way to a playoff with DiMarco, which he would go on to win with a 15-foot putt at the 18th.

This victory ended a near three-year wait for Woods' ninth major title, a period which had come as a shock given his total dominance of the sport at the start of the decade.

2019 - Tiger turns back the clock

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Woods produced a scintillating performance to win a fifth Masters at Augusta National in 2019 and end an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major Woods produced a scintillating performance to win a fifth Masters at Augusta National in 2019 and end an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major

While in 2005 there still remained an inevitability that Woods' major drought would end, by 2019 many believed his days of winning of the biggest titles were over.

However, at the age of 43, having returned to the tour following several back surgeries and a series of personal problems, Woods produced perhaps the greatest triumph of his career.

With his children watching from behind the 18th green, Woods ended an 11-year wait for his 15th major, as he came from behind in the final round of a major for the first time.

Watch The Masters throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.