The Masters begins after weather delay; Tom Watson pays tribute to Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player
Play began at 8.30am local time, 30 minutes later than planned, after heavy rain and overnight thunderstorms; Watch The Masters throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf, with bonus feeds available via the red button
By Ali Stafford at Augusta National
Last Updated: 07/04/22 3:26pm
Tom Watson said he was "humbled" to be one of the honorary starters as a weather-delayed 86th Masters got under way at Augusta National.
Thunderstorms had wiped out most of Tuesday's practice round and forced Wednesday's Par-3 contest to be abandoned, before continuing overnight to push back the start of the opening men's major of the year.
The honorary starters struck their tee shots shortly before 8.15am local time (1.15pm BST), 30 minutes later than advertised, with Watson joining Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus for the pre-tournament ceremony for the first time.
Player and Nicklaus both hit their tee shots in light rain, with Watson paying tribute to his playing partners before outdriving the pair of them at the par-four first.
"I would like to say how honoured I am to be with Gary and Jack," Watson said. "I have watched this ceremony many times with Arnie (Arnold Palmer), Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, and to be a part of this thing I am truly humbled."
Player, who embraced Watson and Nicklaus in a group hug after the trio had struck their drives, said: "I get quite choked when I get on that tee in the morning. I'm not embarrassed to say that. The enthusiasm is one of the great essences of life, and the enthusiasm there, you can't compare it to anywhere."
The tournament officially got underway at 8.30am (1.30pm BST), with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal - playing in the first group out - birdieing the opening hole of the event.
The Masters - Live
April 7, 2022, 7:30pm
Live on
The delays meant that Tiger Woods' return to competitive action was pushed back to 11.04am, with this week's appearance his first start in an official event since The Masters in November 2020.
Woods told reporters he believes he can add to his major tally this week, less than 14 months after a career-threatening car crash, with his return dominating the narrative in the build-up.
Watch The Masters this week exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf, with additional feeds and bonus action during all four rounds available via the red button.