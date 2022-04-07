The Masters begins after weather delay; Tom Watson pays tribute to Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and for the first time, Tom Watson, got the 2022 Masters underway with the traditional honorary tee shots. Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and for the first time, Tom Watson, got the 2022 Masters underway with the traditional honorary tee shots.

Tom Watson said he was "humbled" to be one of the honorary starters as a weather-delayed 86th Masters got under way at Augusta National.

Thunderstorms had wiped out most of Tuesday's practice round and forced Wednesday's Par-3 contest to be abandoned, before continuing overnight to push back the start of the opening men's major of the year.

The honorary starters struck their tee shots shortly before 8.15am local time (1.15pm BST), 30 minutes later than advertised, with Watson joining Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus for the pre-tournament ceremony for the first time.

Jack Nicklaus (middle) and Gary Player (right) have been honorary starters since 2010 and 2012 respectively

Player and Nicklaus both hit their tee shots in light rain, with Watson paying tribute to his playing partners before outdriving the pair of them at the par-four first.

"I would like to say how honoured I am to be with Gary and Jack," Watson said. "I have watched this ceremony many times with Arnie (Arnold Palmer), Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, and to be a part of this thing I am truly humbled."

Tom Watson is the 11th honorary starter since they were introduced in 1963

Player, who embraced Watson and Nicklaus in a group hug after the trio had struck their drives, said: "I get quite choked when I get on that tee in the morning. I'm not embarrassed to say that. The enthusiasm is one of the great essences of life, and the enthusiasm there, you can't compare it to anywhere."

The tournament officially got underway at 8.30am (1.30pm BST), with two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal - playing in the first group out - birdieing the opening hole of the event.

The delays meant that Tiger Woods' return to competitive action was pushed back to 11.04am, with this week's appearance his first start in an official event since The Masters in November 2020.

Woods told reporters he believes he can add to his major tally this week, less than 14 months after a career-threatening car crash, with his return dominating the narrative in the build-up.

