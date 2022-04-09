The Masters: Groupings and tee times for the third round at Augusta National
Halfway leader Scottie Scheffler, who holds five-shot advantage, alongside 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel in final pairing with 7.50pm start time; Tiger Woods underway at 6pm; Rory McIlroy starts at 5.20pm and Shane Lowry, who is in a four-way tie for second, begins at 7.40pm
Last Updated: 09/04/22 1:59am
Groups and starting times for Saturday's third round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.
USA unless stated, all times BST
(x) denotes amateurs
1520 Adam Scott (Aus), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1530 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1540 Seamus Power (Ire), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1550 Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis (Aus)
1600 Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1610 Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
1620 Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
1630 Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
1640 Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger
1700 Si Woo Kim (Korea), Jason Kokrak
1710 Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs
1720 Rory McIlroy (Nir), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1730 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spn)
1740 Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia (Spn)
1750 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Lee Westwood (Eng)
1800 Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
1810 Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
1820 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), J. J. Spaun
1840 Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1850 Danny Willett (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1900 Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
1910 Cameron Smith (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)
1920 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na
1930 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harold Varner III
1940 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Ire)
1950 Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
