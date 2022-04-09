Golf News

The Masters: Groupings and tee times for the third round at Augusta National

Halfway leader Scottie Scheffler, who holds five-shot advantage, alongside 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel in final pairing with 7.50pm start time; Tiger Woods underway at 6pm; Rory McIlroy starts at 5.20pm and Shane Lowry, who is in a four-way tie for second, begins at 7.40pm

Last Updated: 09/04/22 1:59am

Shane Lowry is in the penultimate group on Saturday at The Masters, alongside Sungjae Im
Shane Lowry is in the penultimate group on Saturday at The Masters, alongside Sungjae Im

Groups and starting times for Saturday's third round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(x) denotes amateurs

1520 Adam Scott (Aus), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1530 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1540 Seamus Power (Ire), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1550 Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis (Aus)

1600 Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1610 Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

1620 Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

1630 Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

1640 Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

1700 Si Woo Kim (Korea), Jason Kokrak

1710 Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

1720 Rory McIlroy (Nir), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1730 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spn)

1740 Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia (Spn)

Highlights from an action-packed second day of the 2022 Masters at Augusta which ended with Scottie Scheffler leading by five shots

Highlights from an action-packed second day of the 2022 Masters at Augusta which ended with Scottie Scheffler leading by five shots
Highlights from an action-packed second day of the 2022 Masters at Augusta which ended with Scottie Scheffler leading by five shots

1750 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1800 Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1810 Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1820 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), J. J. Spaun

1840 Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1850 Danny Willett (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1900 Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1910 Cameron Smith (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)

1920 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

1930 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harold Varner III

1940 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Ire)

1950 Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

