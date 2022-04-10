The Masters: Pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

Groups and starting times for Sunday's final round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(x) denotes amateurs

1510 Cameron Davis (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

1520 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Billy Horschel

1530 Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1540 Max Homa, Bubba Watson

1550 Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1600 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

1610 Harold Varner III, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1620 Sepp Straka (Aut), Tom Hoge

1630 Seamus Power (Ire), Kevin Na

1650 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1700 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Kevin Kisner

1710 Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

1720 Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

1730 JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1740 Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood (Eng)

1750 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Hudson Swafford

1800 Marc Leishman (Aus), Talor Gooch

1810 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1830 Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

1840 Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

1850 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Collin Morikawa

1900 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jason Kokrak

1910 Corey Conners (Can), Danny Willett (Eng)

1920 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Justin Thomas

1930 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1940 Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith (Aus)

