The Masters: Pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round at Augusta National
Scottie Scheffler holds a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, with Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry in the chasing pack; watch the final round of The Masters exclusively live on Sunday on Sky Sports Golf, with bonus feeds via the red button from 3pm
Last Updated: 10/04/22 1:02am
Groups and starting times for Sunday's final round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.
USA unless stated, all times BST
(x) denotes amateurs
1510 Cameron Davis (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)
1520 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Billy Horschel
- Latest Augusta scores and tee times
- The Masters: Round-by-round recap
- Amen Corner: Full third round repeat
1530 Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1540 Max Homa, Bubba Watson
1550 Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1600 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
1610 Harold Varner III, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
1620 Sepp Straka (Aut), Tom Hoge
1630 Seamus Power (Ire), Kevin Na
1650 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1700 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Kevin Kisner
1710 Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia (Esp)
1720 Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed
1730 JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
The Masters - Live
April 10, 2022, 6:30pm
Live on
1740 Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood (Eng)
1750 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Hudson Swafford
1800 Marc Leishman (Aus), Talor Gooch
1810 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
The Masters - Live
April 10, 2022, 3:00pm
Live on
1830 Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris
1840 Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ
1850 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Collin Morikawa
1900 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jason Kokrak
1910 Corey Conners (Can), Danny Willett (Eng)
1920 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Justin Thomas
1930 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Irl)
1940 Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith (Aus)
What the final round of the 86th Masters exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the final round begins on Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, with additional feeds and bonus action during all four rounds available via the red button.