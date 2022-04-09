The Masters live on Sky Sports: Key TV times, ways to watch extended coverage from Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports App: Download it now and don't miss a minute. It's the essential device this week as it offers you a second screen to watch the action on Sunday Special Sky Sports App: Download it now and don't miss a minute. It's the essential device this week as it offers you a second screen to watch the action on Sunday Special

The opening men's major of the season reaches its climax on Sunday at The Masters, with extended coverage from Augusta National exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports has had over 70 hours of live coverage from Georgia across a nine-day period for the 86th Masters, with all the drama of the final round available to enjoy as part of an action-packed Sunday of sport.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot advantage into the final day, with Players champion Cameron Smith his closest challenger and the likes of Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry still in the running to claim the Green Jacket.

A special live build-up programme from 3pm on Sunday will keep you up-to-date with the early play over the final round and look ahead to the main action, with the global broadcast window then bringing you full coverage from 6.30pm.

There will be lots of extra action throughout the final day via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

A feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course, with another stream then covering the 15th and 16th holes. The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and the Sky Sports website.

If that wasn't enough, Featured Group coverage will be on the red button for all the final day, with Sky Sports commentary, while a live text blog will offer reu

Key TV times: Sunday April 10

0900-1200 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1830 - The Masters build-up LIVE!

1830-0030 - The Masters: Day four LIVE!

Red button (exact timings TBC) - 1510 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes 4-6, 1600 On the Range, 1645 Amen Corner, 1730 Holes 15-16

And there's more!

Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley will debate the biggest talking points from The Masters each day during tournament week, with that show on from 8am on Sunday and the best clips available on the Sky Sports website.

Masters Breakfast looks back at the best of the previous round's action, plus see guests go head-to-head in the Shot Centre and look to the final round, with three hours of coverage running from 9am on Sunday.

What the final round of the 86th Masters exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the final round begins on Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf, with additional feeds and bonus action available via the red button.