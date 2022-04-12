Sky Sports Golf podcast: Review of The Masters, Scottie Scheffler's major win and Rory McIlroy's finish

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final day of the 86th Masters at Augusta National Highlights from the final day of the 86th Masters at Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler extended his remarkable winning run with major glory at The Masters, his fourth victory in just six starts, but is the world No 1 getting enough recognition for his dominant start to 2022?

Scheffler's three-shot victory at Augusta National saw the 25-year-old pull further clear at the top of the world rankings, with the American holding off playing partner Cameron Smith and a charging Rory McIlroy to claim the biggest win of his career to date.

A four-putt double-bogey on his final hole couldn't stop Scheffler from registering a fourth win in barely two months, having followed his breakthrough victory at February's WM Phoenix Open by adding further titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The opening men's major of the year dominated the early conversation in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast, where Rob Lee and DP World Tour player Richard McEvoy joined host Josh Antmann, with the panel discussing how golf reacted to Scheffler's latest impressive victory.

"I think he [Scheffler] is not getting the credit he deserves," Lee told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "It was a badly-kept secret that at some point he was probably going to win this year.

"He has shown us on many occasions that he can contend, while his performance at the Ryder Cup as a rookie was phenomenal and he showed zero fear in anything that he did. I think that Ryder Cup performance, coming into the New Year, laid the foundations to what he has gone on and done.

"I would think that if you asked Scheffler now whether what he has achieved over the past couple of months has surprised him, I think he would say yes, if he was honest. The more he keeps doing what he is doing, he's going to get more used to being the Scheffler we've been seeing over the last eight weeks or so.

"A phenomenal player. Yes, for some reason, he doesn't necessarily have the charisma clout that you would say a Jon Rahm or maybe a Collin Morikawa has, but what a golfer he is. It was all downsides for him if he didn't win that Green Jacket, although he has just shown to everybody what a great player he is."

Big season ahead for McIlroy?

Scheffler finished three strokes clear of McIlroy who surged up the leaderboard during the final round with a bogey-free 64, with the panel backing the Northern Irishman to have a big summer after his career-best finish at The Masters.

"I pull for Rory every single time he plays and I got so much out of what he did on Sunday, where he was back to that bubbly, aggressive McIlroy," Lee added. "It's just super exciting to watch.

"McIlroy rides on emotion and when he has that surge behind him, that's when he plays his best. I hope that he can keep that feeling that he had heading into the summer, because I still see him having a very big season and I would love him to do that.

"I think he's unfortunate because media put the pressure on for this Grand Slam b******t. There are only five guys who have won the Grand Slam. Gene Sarazen is probably the one people don't really talk about and he had to win seven majors to pick the four.

"If he wins The Masters as his next major victory then that's five major wins of which four are different, which is pretty unlikely. If he's going to win The Masters he's probably going to have to win other majors too and just pick up the Green Jacket when it comes along.

"Try and win other majors. Win The Open this year. Win the PGA Championship this year, then just let The Masters come along when it does, because when you think that there's no other major to consider then it's counterproductive for him I think."

The guests also reflect on a major near-miss for Smith and why the par-three 12th - where the Australian's hopes faded with a triple-bogey - causes players so many problems, plus debate whether the Augusta National layout was trickier than previous years.

Matt Fitzpatrick's chipping change and Jordan Spieth's warm-up routine are also discussed, as is Tiger Woods' return to competitive action for the first time since November 2020 and when he will be fit to feature next.

