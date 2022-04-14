Presidents Cup to return to Melbourne in 2028 and 2040, PGA Tour confirms

The Presidents Cup was last held in Melbourne in 2019

Australia will host the 2028 and 2040 editions of the Presidents Cup, with the biennial team-based tournament returning to Melbourne's 'Sandbelt' as part of a long-term commitment, the PGA Tour said on Thursday.

The choice of course for both upcoming Melbourne Presidents Cups will be announced at a later date.

The competition was staged at Royal Melbourne in its three previous trips to the city in 1998, 2011 and 2019. The International team defeated the United States in 1998 under the leadership of the late Peter Thomson, while the United States won in 2011 and 2019.

"Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fanbase have played a leading role in the growth of the Presidents Cup," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"As the event continues to visit new corners of the globe, we remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the Sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard."

The Presidents Cup returns in September this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Melbourne announcement means that the next five hosts for the competition have now been confirmed. The 2024 event is set to be played at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, 2026 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois, and 2030 at the Bellerive Country Club in Missouri.

Tiger Woods played and captained the US to Presidents Cup victory at the 2019 edition in Melbourne

U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III on Wednesday named Zach Johnson and Fred Couples as his assistants Quail Hollow.

Led by playing captain Tiger Woods, the United States beat Internationals 16-14 at Royal Melbourne in 2019 to claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup.

The United States has dominated the competition, winning on 11 of the 13 occasions it has been held.