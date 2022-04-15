RBC Heritage: Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry in contention as Corey Conners makes hole-in-one

Shane Lowry is in contention at the RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry followed his career-best finish at The Masters by getting within three strokes of the early lead at the RBC Heritage, where Graeme McDowell also impressed.

Lowry, fresh off a tied-third finish at Augusta National last week, made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and added another at the par-five fourth on his way to a five-under 66 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Irishman's bogey-free start leaves him in a group of seven players tied third including McDowell, FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and Canada's Corey Conners - who fired a hole-in-one at the par-three seventh - as Cameron Young grabbed a two-shot advantage after the opening day.

"I feel like I just need to try and keep knocking on the door," Lowry said. "I'd love to get another win soon. I feel like I haven't won for a while. So I just need to be patient and need to keep going, and hopefully I get the breaks on some Sunday when I need it, and I can win another tournament soon."

Young carded eight birdies - including five in the space of six holes - to post a bogey-free 63 and grab the first-round lead, while Joaquin Niemann recovered from back-to-back early in his round to card an opening-round 65 and move into second spot.

It's been feeling great, my game," Niemann said. "It was tough at the Masters the last few days with the cold weather, with the wind. My swing started getting a little bit not where I want it to be."

McDowell also didn't drop a shot on a low-scoring opening day, while Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson and Mito Pereira complete the group on five under. Defending champion Stewart Cink and England's Tyrrell Hatton are both four off the pace in tied-10th.

"Obviously I want to be back up there competing with the best players in the world," McDowell said. "I feel like I've got some renewed energy the last few months and want to obviously continue that momentum, continue playing well."

Dustin Johnson opened with a one-over 72 and Cameron Smith, who battled with Scottie Scheffler on the final day of The Masters on Sunday, struggled to an opening-round 73.

