Bryson DeChambeau set to miss PGA Championship after undergoing post-Masters wrist surgery

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed he hopes to back competing on the PGA Tour "within the next two months" after undergoing surgery on his left wrist, meaning he will likely miss next month’s PGA Championship.

DeChambeau has suffered an injury-plagued start to 2022 and had been warned by doctors against teeing it up at The Masters this month, having been limited to three starts early in the campaign before taking six weeks off to try to fix hand and hip issues.

The former US Open champion made an early exit at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on his return and followed it up with a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open, with DeChambeau admitting he was not operating at "80 per cent" heading into the opening men's major of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau admitted he was not fully fit ahead of The Masters during his pre-tournament press conference Bryson DeChambeau admitted he was not fully fit ahead of The Masters during his pre-tournament press conference

DeChambeau's struggles were evident with a four-over 76 on the opening day and a second-round 80 containing just one birdie, seeing him miss the cut by eight shots, with the 28-year-old now set to sit out of the next few PGA Tour events - including next month's PGA Championship - after surgery on Thursday.

In a statement via Instagram, DeChambeau said: "Today, I underwent successful left wrist surgery on my fractured hook of the hamate. The surgery was performed by world renowned Hand Surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham. I want to thank Dr. Graham and the incredible staff and The Kettering Medical Center in Ohio.

"Over the past few months My Team, Dr. Graham, and Myself have been monitoring the fracture to the hamate bone in my left wrist. I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment.

"Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf's highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me.

DeChambeau has finished no higher than tied-25th in his first six starts this year

"For now, I will be taking the appropriate time needed to rest and recover from this procedure and look forward to competing at the highest level within the next two months. Thank you to my family, team, partners, and supporters during this tough stretch but I am excited to work hard to get back competing soon."

DeChambeau is without a worldwide victory since the Arnold Palmer Invitational last March and currently sits 19th in the world rankings. He will likely miss the PGA Championship from May 19-22, which takes place at Southern Hills Country Club, with the US Open then being held at The Country Club in Brookline from June 16-19.

The men's major season then reaches its climax at The 150th Open from July 14-17, with all the majors once again exclusively live this year on Sky Sports Golf. DeChambeau currently sits 217th in the FedExCup standings.