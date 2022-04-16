Ladies European Tour: Sihwan Kim wins co-sanctioned Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge.

Sihwan Kim held on for a two-point victory in Thailand

Sihwan Kim secured a second victory in as many months after holding on for a two-point victory at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge.

The unique event, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour, used Modified Stableford scoring with points being awarded based on the number of strokes taken on each hole at Siam Country Club's Waterside Course.

An albatross was worth eight points and an eagle five points, with a birdie scoring two points and par being worth zero. A bogey sees a point deducted and a double bogey or worse results in three being removed, with Kim scoring 49 points over the four rounds to claim the inaugural title.

Kim scored rounds of 22, -2, 22 and 7 during the four tournament rounds

"Obviously any win is a hard win," Kim said. "With Phachara (Khongwatmai) just going strong in the beginning that put extra pressure on me, but after the restart I think that cooled Phachara off and made me hot."

Kim started the day with an eight-point lead and bounced back from a bogey at the second to post birdies at the fifth, eighth and 12th, only to drop a shot just before a 90-minute storm delay in Thailand.

Three consecutive birdies from the 14th pulled Kim clear of the chasing pack, with a double-bogey at the last still enough to hold off closest challenger Maja Stark - the leading LET player in the event.

Stark posted four birdies and an eagle on a bogey-free final day to end the week on 47 points, with Thailand's Budsabakorn Sukapan in third spot ahead of compatriot Khongwatmai.

"I shot six under today and -20 is by far my best score on a four-round tournament," Stark said. "I feel like I have finally come back from winter golf and it being really cold and playing on even par is a fantastic score with those conditions, but I am very happy to get into the birdie and eagle mindset."

Korea's Joohyung Kim and Thailand's Natipong Srithong ended the tournament in a tie for sixth place on 39 points, while Australian Andrew Dodt and Thai duo Jazz Janewattananond and Chanettee Wannasaen round out the top 10 on 38 points.

The Ladies European Tour now heads to Australia for back-to-back events co-sanctioned with the WPGA Tour of Australasia, starting with the Women's Australian Classic - Bonville on Thursday.