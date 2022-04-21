David Law back from Covid to make bright start at ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

David Law sits one stroke back from a four-way tie for the lead after carding an opening-round 65 at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

David Law show no signs of rust as he overcame a recent bout of Covid to fire a bogey-free 65 on day one of the 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.

The Scot has made a promising start to the DP World Tour season, making his first six cuts including a top 10 finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

But, after falling a single stroke short of making the weekend at the Steyn City Championship, he headed home for a break but caught Covid.

He showed no ill effects after his month off at The Lakes Course at Infinitum as, after a delay of two hours and 15 minutes in the morning due to a flooded course, he got to five under thanks to his second-lowest round of the season so far.

Law sits one stroke back from a four-way tie for the lead between Johannes Veerman (USA), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland), Hennie du Plessis (South Africa) and Shiv Chawrasia (India) at six under. The latter two are still to complete their opening rounds after play was suspended due to fading light.

"I'm really happy," Law said. "I didn't really know what to expect coming into this week after having four weeks off.

"I had Covid the first week I was at home and I'm still not feeling particularly great but I'm delighted with that start.

"The game was still in the same place but since I was ill I've not really managed to practise as much as I would like or play as well as I would have liked.

"I had no expectations coming into the week, so to start off like that wasn't something I expected, but I managed myself pretty well out there."