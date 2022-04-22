Scott Jamieson shoots 63 to earn two-shot lead at ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

Scott Jamieson is searching for a first win in almost a decade at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

Scott Jamieson is looking to convert a promising start at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain into a first win in almost a decade as he opened up a two-shot lead with a second-round 63 at Infinitum's Lakes Course.

The Scot has enjoyed a productive season in 2022 and he holds a lead at the end of a round for the fifth time this year - though his best finish from those positions has been a tie for ninth.

"Obviously this year I seem to be coming out of the gates very well," Jamieson said after his 63 which took him to 11 under going into the weekend.

"I've had some good starts; it's easy to play the golf course in the first two rounds because you are not necessarily playing against other people at that point.

"It gets tougher as the tournament goes on, so hopefully I can do a good job of just continuing to play the golf course. It's certainly a different mindset but I'd rather have shot a couple of shots less so far than anyone else.

"This year has been good to me so far and I'm just trying to continue the same swing thoughts and ingrain a couple more things."

A chip-in from Jamieson on the 15th and a long eagle putt from the fringe on the par-five 18th were the highlights of his round.

He sits two shots clear of Finn Tapio Pulkkanen, who carded a 67, going into the weekend, with home favourite Adrian Otaegui then at eight under, one clear of a group containing Scot David Law and England's Richard Mansell.

Sitting at six under are Englishman Ashley Chesters, 2018 Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen and Hennie du Plessis who held a share of the lead after Thursday's opening round.