Zurich Classic in New Orleans: England's Aaron Rai and American David Lipsky one shot off the lead

England's Aaron Rai and American David Lipsky lie just one shot off the lead at the halfway stage of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Rai and Lipsky added a 67 in Friday's foursomes to their 61 in the fourball format on day one to reach 16 under par, with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay on 17 under following rounds of 59 and 68.

"We played really well together," Rai said after a round containing six birdies and one bogey at TPC Louisiana.

"David hit some very good shots early on, I made a couple of putts and we kind of got the round going quite early. A couple of good saves, as well, so just very solid, created a lot of chances."

Lipsky added: "This is such a fun week for us. You play with a friend, different format and I think we're just enjoying it.

"We're both playing pretty well right now and I'm looking forward to what we can do this weekend."

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder share second place with Rai and Lipsky following a 67, with defending champions Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith on 11 under alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter.

The English pair of Danny Willett and Tyrell Hatton are eight shots off the lead on nine under par, while Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and partner Ryan Palmer made the cut on the mark of eight under.

