LPGA Tour: Jin Young Ko and Nasa Hataoka share the lead at the LA Open

Jin Young Ko shares the lead with Nasa Hataoka at the LA Open

South Korea's Jin Young Ko enjoyed a string of four consecutive birdies, but Japan's Nasa Hataoka closed her round with three straight birdies on Friday to leave the two tied for first place at the LA Open.

Ko shot a seven-under-par round of 64 at Wilshire Country Club, leaving her level with Hataoka, who carded a three-under-par 67 on Friday.

"My putting was so good today," Ko said. "I wasn't expecting to play really well today because in the afternoon it's always hard to play this course, but my putting was good, so I'm happy with it."

Australia's Hannah Green is two strokes back at five-under after a 67 in the second round.

"I'm very pleased," Green said. "I guess today's round kind of felt like even more under par than what it was. I was pretty solid with my putting all day today, which was nice because yesterday I had a couple three-putts. But it was nice to get done in the morning and not have to worry about coming back early tomorrow to finish a round."

South Korea's Haeji Kang (second-round 69) and Australia's Minjee Lee (68) share fourth place at four-under.

Lizette Salas (70), China's Yu Liu (68), South Korea's Inbee Park (67) and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen (72) are tied for sixth at three-under.

California native Alison Lee stumbled to a 74 and is tied for 10th at two-under.

Defending champion Brooke M. Henderson of Canada misses the cut after following up a five-over 76 with a one-over 72.

Eighteen players did not complete the second round before play was suspended due to darkness.

Watch round three of the LA Open live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30pm on Saturday.