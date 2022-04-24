Zurich Classic in New Orleans: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set tournament record

Patrick Cantlay (left) and team-mate Xander Schauffele fired a 60 on Saturday, setting the 54-hole tournament record at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele fired a 60 on Saturday, setting the 54-hole tournament record and taking a five-shot lead at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Californians came close to repeating their record 59 from the opening round with a 12-under 60 in Saturday's fourball format.

South African pair Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace settled for a 63 to sit on 24 under to head into Sunday's final round five shots back.

Three teams are tied for third at 23 under, six shots back.

Cantlay and Schauffele caught fire on the back nine, carding birdies on every hole except one to expand their lead after two birdies and an eagle going out.

"Our plan is to basically have as many birdie looks as possible," Schauffele said. "If you're not really in the hole, hit it up there close to free up your partner and let your partner get a good roll at it. (Cantlay) did a really good job of that on the back nine, and it bore some good fruit.

"It's the third quarter. We finished a really good three quarters here and we have one more to go," Schauffele added.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel and Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener both posted 63s in the third round and sit tied third with Englishman Aaron Rai and American David Lipsky, who carded a 65.

Wyndham Clark and Cameron Tringale shot 65 and are alone in sixth at 22 under, seven shots back.

Watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this weekend on Sky Sports Golf.