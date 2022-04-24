Zurich Classic in New Orleans: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele hold on to win tournament

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay held off the challenge of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns to win the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Schauffele and Cantlay saw their five-shot lead cut to a single stroke as they stumbled around the turn, but held their nerve on the back nine to close out victory at TPC Louisiana.

A final round of 72 in Sunday's foursomes gave the Ryder Cup team-mates a winning total of 29 under par, with Horschel and Burns two shots behind following a 68.

Schauffele and Cantlay looked in control of the tournament when they responded to early birdies from Horschel and Burns with an eagle on the seventh to restore their overnight cushion.

A combination of bogeys on the ninth and 10th from the leaders and birdies on the 10th and 11th from their nearest rivals meant the gap was down to one, but Schauffele and Cantlay steadied the ship with a birdie on the 11th.

The lead was back to three when Burns and Horschel bogeyed the 17th, and Schauffele and Cantlay could afford to be unconcerned with their own closing bogey as they completed a wire-to-win success.

"It's awesome," Schauffele told CBS. "I said earlier this week if there's any success I could share with someone it'd be Pat so I'm happy we could get it done."

Cantlay, who lost a play-off to Jordan Spieth in the RBC Heritage last week, added: "It was a great week. We had a lot of fun, both on and off the golf course, and we're really happy to get it done."

England's Aaron Rai and American David Lipsky finished in a tie for fourth on 23 under following a closing 72.