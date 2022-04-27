DP World Tour: Shane Lowry commits to Horizon Irish Open return at Mount Juliet Estate this summer

Shane Lowry will feature at the Horizon Irish Open this summer

Former Open champion Shane Lowry has joined compatriot Seamus Power in confirming he will feature on home soil at the Horizon Irish Open this summer.

Lowry famously won his national open as an amateur in 2009, kick-starting a career which has already seen him win a further four DP World Tour titles - including the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 2019 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a maiden major at Royal Portrush in 2019.

The Irishman has made a strong start to his 2022 campaign, following a tied-third finish at The Masters by posting the same result on the PGA Tour at the RBC Heritage, with Lowry hoping to continue his impressive form at Mount Juliet Estate from June 30-July 3.

Shane Lowry lost his lead at the RBC Heritage after a costly error at the par-three 14th, pitching from the sand into the water on his way to a double-bogey five

"I can't wait to get home and tee it up at the Horizon Irish Open," Lowry said. "Everyone knows how much I love this tournament and how much I enjoy playing in front of my home fans, and they're always so supportive of me so I'm excited to play in front of them again.

"I've been really happy with my form over the last few months and my game feels in great shape heading into the summer, so I really hope I can bring my best stuff to Mount Juliet Estate and put myself into contention come Sunday.

"There appears to be a huge amount of momentum around this tournament at the moment and it's shaping up to be another incredible week at a superb venue."

The Ryder Cup star's announcement follows the news that Power will return to compete in Ireland for the first time since becoming a PGA Tour winner last summer, with the 35-year-old moving from outside the world's top 400 to inside the world's top 50 over the past 15 months.

Power, who has been based in the USA since graduating from East Tennessee State University, has only played his home national open on three occasions - making his last appearance in 2019 - while Australia's Lucas Herbert returns as defending champion after last year's wire-to-wire victory.

Paul McGinley and Robert Lee look back at the best of the action from the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate

"I have received so much attention and love from home since that win [Barracuda Championship], and during my recent run of good form, so I'm looking forward to showing my gratitude at Mount Juliet in July," Power said.

Prior to the 2021 edition, Mount Juliet had hosted the Irish Open for three consecutive years during the 1990s. The event will return to The K Club next summer for the first time since Rory McIlroy's success in 2016, with the former Ryder Cup venue also set to host the tournament in 2025 and 2027.

The resort's second Arnold Palmer-designed course, Palmer South, will also play host to the Challenge Tour's Irish Challenge in the intervening years, beginning this July and again in 2024 and 2026.

