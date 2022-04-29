LPGA Tour: Charley Hull two behind early leader Minjee Lee at Palos Verdes Championship in California

Charley Hull is two off the early lead in California

Minjee Lee equalled the lowest round of her LPGA Tour career to lead the Palos Verdes Championship, as England's Charley Hull made an impressive start.

Lee registered eight birdies on her way to a bogey-free 63 at the Palos Verdes Club, giving her a one-shot advantage over world No 1 Jin Young Ko, with Hull in the group two back after five birdies in a seven-hole stretch helped her to an opening-round 65.

Hull posted four straight birdies from the second and picked up another shot at the eighth to reach the turn in 31, before posting bogeys either side of three consecutive gains from the 12th to join Jennifer Chang and Moriya Jutanugarn on six under.

Hull mixed eight birdies with two bogeys during her opening round

"It was really good," Hull said. "I played well today. I was hitting it close, so there wasn't any hard birdie putts. I have been playing well this season so far, so feel like my game is in good shape."

Lee started with three birdies on the back nine before adding five more on the front, while Ko bounced back from a disappointing week at LA Open to birdie six of her first seven holes on her way to a seven-under 64.

"I'm trying to just keep going, keep going birdie, birdie, birdie," said Ko, who needed just 25 putts on Thursday to help her post the lowest round of 2022. "I'm just trying to think right now and hit this ball, and then after (the) shot, don't think about scores."

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and Albane Valenzuela carded a matching pair of 66s to sit in a tie for sixth, with former major champion Hannah Green inside the top-10 after a four-under 67.

