DP World Tour: Laurie Canter leads in Catalunya Championship after going five under in second round

Laurie Canter moved into the lead after the second round of the Catalunya Championship

Laurie Canter surged into the lead at the Catalunya Championship thanks to a five-under-par second round of 67.

The 32-year-old was six under for the day and eight under for the tournament before carding a bogey five on the 17th hole to drop back to seven under on the Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Golf.

Canter, seeking his first victory on the DP World Tour, went out in a three-under 33 after a birdie at five and an eagle at six and then picked up shots at 10, 12 and 16 before a blemish on the penultimate hole and a par at 18.

James Morrison, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, was level with Canter on seven under, only to then bogey his final hole to drop one shot back after a one-under 71. He ended the day tied for second with South Africa's Oliver Bekker, who carded a even-par 72.

Canter said: "I feel like I've spent half my life in this part of Spain. I think I've been to Q School six or seven times.

"I know it well and I guess that counts - you feel comfortable. I love this golf course, it's genuinely a bit of a privilege to play it. It's a really special place."

James Morrison is tied for second after the second round

Another Englishman, Daniel Gavins, is at five under, alongside New Zealand's Ryan Fox and France's Adrien Saddier, after shooting a two-under 70.

Pablo Larrazabal, the winner of last week's ISPS Handa Championship, is tied for 16th, five shots off the lead on 141 after a round of 69.

The highest-ranked player in the field, world No 48 Richard Bland, is even par after a shooting a one-under 71.

