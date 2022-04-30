PGA Tour: Jon Rahm two shots clear after second round at Mexico Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the PGA Tour's Mexico Open, where Jon Rahm continues to impress. A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the PGA Tour's Mexico Open, where Jon Rahm continues to impress.

World No 2 Jon Rahm is two shots clear after the second round of the Mexico Open at the Vidanta Vallara.

Rahm entered the day as part of a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, but set himself apart with another strong round that included eight birdies and three bogeys.

The Spaniard birdied all four of the day's par fives to deliver his round of 66 and sit at 12-under par.

Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field, holds the 36-hole lead for the seventh time in his career. He leads ahead of Alex Smalley, who also shot 66, and sits at 10-under overall.

Jon Rahm is chasing a first worldwide victory since last June's US Open

"The wind makes it a completely different golf course," the world No. 2 said, about the trickier conditions faced in the second round.

"Yesterday, except the last four holes or so, we enjoyed a wind-free day and you can be a little bit more aggressive with certain shots. Even with a couple longer irons, you're just comfortable hitting it at the pin because those greens are receptive.

"So, I feel like I might be a little bit more satisfied with today's score than yesterday. Yesterday, I felt like I was really under control and relatively speaking stress-free, right? Today, was a bit more of a grind, but still a really good round of golf."

Smalley, who is two strokes behind Rahm, produced an eagle from 165 yards on the par-4 third hole. He then added five birdies and two bogeys during his round.

Six players are tied for third place, three strokes off the lead at 9-under.

Adam Long, Cameron Champ and Patrick Reed are included in the logjam at third place after shooting 66 in the second round. Andrew Novak (67), Brandon Hagy (67) and Trey Mullinax (69) are also 9-under through two rounds.

Long said he could start feeling the energy from being in contention as the weekend approached.

"I guess you feel it a little bit now," Long said. "You know that the weekend's going to mean a lot and you're going to have a chance on the weekend if you have two more good rounds, you'll be right there. But there is certainly a lot of golf left."

England's Aaron Rai produced a second round of 69 and shares ninth with five others on eight-under.

Watch the Mexico Open at Vidanta throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Coverage continues on Saturday on Sky Sports Golf from 1.30pm.