LPGA Tour: Hannah Green rallies to hold one-shot lead at Palos Verdes Championship

Hannah Green remains ahead going in to the final round

Hannah Green rallied to hold a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship, Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh pressed up to third on the leaderboard.

The Australian entered the day holding a three-stroke advantage, ahead of Lydia Ko and three other players, before starting her third round badly.

She overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a one-over 72 and take a one-shot lead over playing partner Ko heading into the final day.

"I got off to a horrendous start, I guess you could say," Green said. "Just short-sided myself too many times today, so I was actually pretty happy with the one-over score.

"I just hit a couple of funny wedge shots and also didn't read the lies and the wind direction."

Between holes six and nine she recorded bogey-eagle-bogey-birdie and also dropped a stroke on the par-4 12th.

The Australian birdied the par-5 16th and parred the last two to finish at eight-under 205.

"It's hard," Green said. "You know there are some opportunities on this golf course, but you also know there are a couple tough holes.

"You just have to stay patient like every other golf course, but it's hard when Lydia [Ko] is breathing down your back and there are so many good scores from earlier in the day."

Gemma Dryburgh is high on confidence and enjoying her golf

Scotland's Dryburgh delivered a round of 68 to fortify her position on moving day. Five birdies on the front nine was followed by a birdie and three bogeys on the back nine.

"I think hit most of the fairways today, so I'm just going to have lots of confidence," Dryburgh said.

"Everything is kind of pretty solid, to be honest. [I'm] hitting it well, putting and chipping well, so it's just kind of all coming together, which has been nice. Kind of on a bit of a roll at the moment, so just lots of confidence."

Dryburgh's productivity means she joins Lexi Thompson in jumping up the standings. Thompson moved from a tie for 37th into the tie for third with Dryburgh and seven other golfers.

"The first two days were a little bit rough with the ball-striking, but came together today," Thompson said. "Had a good range session yesterday after my round and figured out a few things. Just felt confident coming into today."

Ko shot a 70, also overcoming a bad start. The New Zealander had a double bogey on the par-four second and a bogey on the par-four fourth.

"I think I made it a little harder than it was," Ko said. "But considering how I started, to finish under par for the day, upwards and onwards."

She rallied with five birdies, the last a 30-footer on the 16th. She bogeyed the par-three 17th and saved par with a seven-footer on the par-four 18th.

"It was really windy," Ko said. "I think there is a huge difference between playing in the morning and the afternoon. Luckily, in the last few holes the wind died down, so made it a little bit easier."

England's Charly Hull slipped back considerably after a round of 77. She started with a double bogey on the first, her first of two during the round, alongside two bogeys and one birdie.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff sits alongside Hull tied for 69th position at four-over, with Charlotte Thomas a step ahead at three-over.

