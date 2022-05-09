PGA Championship: Where and when to watch the action from Southern Hills live on Sky Sports Golf

The waiting is nearly over for the second men’s major of the year, with extended coverage of the PGA Championship live this month on Sky Sports Golf.

Southern Hills Country Club hosts the event for the first time since 2007, having been the venue for last year's Senior PGA Championship, with the vast majority of the world's top players set to tee it up in Tulsa from May 19-22.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will arrive looking for a second major victory, having continued his dominant start to 2022 by winning The Masters, while reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa will look to close the gap at the top of the world rankings.

Tiger Woods is expecting to feature for the first time since his comeback appearance at The Masters, at the venue where he claimed the most recent of his four PGA Championship victories back in 2007, while Phil Mickelson is defending champion after becoming the oldest major winner in history during last year's contest.

Jordan Spieth will have another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam and Rory McIlroy will be chasing a fifth major title, a decade on from winning the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time in record-breaking fashion.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the PGA Championship, with over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days and a host of extra tournament programming throughout the week. Coverage begins from 1pm over the first two days and 2pm over the weekend.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday May 19 - 1300-0100 - First round LIVE!

Friday May 20 - 1300-0100 - Second round LIVE!

Saturday May 21 - 1400-0000 - Third round LIVE!

Sunday May 22 - 1400-0000 - Final round LIVE!

There will also be daily highlights on Sky Sports Golf, as well as official films from previous PGA Championships, while Sky Sports News offers live updates and in-round highlights as the tournament continues.

A live rolling text commentary will be hosted on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, where daily reports, video highlights and features will also be available.

Who will lift the Wanamaker Trophy later this month? Watch the PGA Championship from May 19-22 live on Sky Sports Golf!