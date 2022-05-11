2023 Ryder Cup: Henrik Stenson names Thomas Bjorn as first vice-captain for Team Europe

Henrik Stenson has appointed Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Bjorn, who captained Europe to victory in 2018, has previously been vice-captain four times.

"I have known Thomas for my whole career," Stenson told the official Ryder Cup website. "I trust him implicitly and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct. He will not simply tell me what he thinks I want to hear and that will be important, so I'm delighted to have him as my first vice-captain for Rome.

