Patty Tavatanakit leads by two shots at Aramco Team Series in Bangkok

Patty Tavatanakit finished nine-under after second round

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit remains in the lead at the Aramco Team Series in Bangkok after carding a 69 in the second round.

After firing a course-record 66 on Thursday, she moved to nine under par to lead by two shots heading into Saturday.

England's Felicity Johnson shot a 68 in the second round and sits in joint second alongside Belgium's Manon De Roey on seven under.

Johnson told the LET website: "I played nicely and played really steady, I'm happy with my rounds from today and yesterday, I hit a lot of fairways and greens.

Felicity Johnson trails by two shots in Bangkok

"Myself and my caddie did a lot of good work at the start of the week of where we're trying to hit approach shots and to figure out the grain as the ball is making its way to the hole on the greens."

Scottish duo Catriona Matthew and Kylie Henry are in a tie for sixth on five under after Matthew produced the lowest round of the day with a 66.

Krista Bakker, Whitney Hillier, Chonlada Chayanun and amateur Pattanan Amatanon became champions in Bangkok after winning the team event.

Team Hillier finished 31 under to beat Magdalena Simmermacher's team by three shots.