Cognizant Founders Cup: Minjee Lee holds three-shot early lead

Minjee Lee shot a second 63 in her last two starts

Minjee Lee finished with a nine-under-par 63 to take a three-shot lead halfway through the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Lee, who has six career wins, almost posted the best round of the year on the LPGA Tour. She was 10 under after a birdie at the 15th on the Upper Montclair Country Club.

However, the Australian bogeyed the 16th and parred in to finish with a 36-hole total of 14-under 130, one shot off the tournament record.

While she has not won this year, 25-year-old Lee has competed in six tournaments, posting two top 10s and nothing worse than a tie for 23rd.

She tied for second in the HSBC Women's World Championship in March and shared third in the Los Angeles Open last month.

"Maybe this will be the first one and it'll kick start the rest of the year," Lee said.

First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden and Lexi Thompson shared second.

Sagstrom, who had a late 63 Thursday, posted a 70 in failing to build off her momentum. Thompson, who has not won since 2019, had a 66 to finish at 11 under.

Sanna Nuutinen, the 31-year-old Finnish veteran playing her first season on the LPGA Tour, had a 68 and was alone in fourth at nine under.

Carlota Ciganda of Spain and Megan Khang, who was a shot behind Sagstrom after the opening round, were tied for fifth at eight under.