Phil Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship and will not defend his title

Phil Mickelson will not take part in this year's PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from next week's PGA Championship and won't defend his title.

Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.

The six-time major winner registered for the US PGA and next month's US Open on April 25 and also requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event from June 9-11.

That request was denied by the PGA Tour earlier this week.

A statement from the PGA Championship organisers read: "We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship. Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate.

"We wish Phil and Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Mickelson became golf's oldest major champion at last year's PGA Championship when, less than a month shy of turning 51, he held off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to triumph by two shots at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Rahm believes Phil Mickelson's legacy shouldn’t be tarnished despite his controversial comments and involvement in the LIV Golf International Series. Jon Rahm believes Phil Mickelson's legacy shouldn’t be tarnished despite his controversial comments and involvement in the LIV Golf International Series.

One former champion that will be playing at next week's PGA Championship is Tiger Woods.

The last time the PGA Championship was held at Southern Hill, Woods triumphed by two shots to win the event for the fourth time - although the course layout has since undergone a dramatic renovation.

Mickelson's recent criticism of a proposed Saudi-backed breakaway tour in golf 'hurt' the upstart league, according to former two-time major championship winner Greg Norman, CEO of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Greg Norman told Jamie Weir that LIV Golf Investments is independent and will not answer to the Saudi government or Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Greg Norman told Jamie Weir that LIV Golf Investments is independent and will not answer to the Saudi government or Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Comments from a Mickelson interview with author Alan Shipnuck in November came to light in February in which he called the Saudis "scary mother******* to be involved with" and questioned the country's human rights record.

Mickelson has since apologised for his "reckless" comments and had filed a request to play in an event that conflicts with the PGA Tour, signaling his desire to still play in the new Saudi Super League.

Norman, speaking to ESPN earlier in May, said of the Mickelson controversy: "There's no question (it) hurt.

"It hurt a lot of aspects. It hurt the PGA Tour. It hurt us. It hurt the game of golf. It hurt Phil. So yeah, across all fronts.

"It wasn't just specifically to us. But it definitely created negative momentum against us."