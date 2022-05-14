Manon De Roey wins first Ladies European Tour title at Aramco Team Series in Bangkok
Manon De Roey cards a bogey-free final round of 66 to finish on 13-under and claim a maiden Ladies European Tour win; Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson finishes runner-up, with Scotland's Kylie Henry and overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand tied in third
Last Updated: 14/05/22 2:26pm
Manon De Roey claimed her maiden Ladies European Tour title after winning the individual crown in the Aramco Team Series in Bangkok by three strokes.
A bogey-free 66 in the third and final round took the Belgian to the top of the leaderboard on 13-under-par overall, with Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson settling for the runner-up spot.
Scotland's Kylie Henry registered six birdies and three bogeys in her 69 to claim a share of third place alongside Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, the overnight leader whose one-over 73 dropped her back.
Henry, who finished on eight-under in only her third tournament since fracturing her elbow last October, said: "I played really solid.
"I felt like I could really trust my swing all week, so I was really happy with my long game and even I putted mostly good.
"I missed a few out there, but I guess that's going to happen sometimes. On the whole I'm absolutely delighted. This is only my third tournament back after breaking my elbow. I'm delighted."
England's Felicity Johnson settled for a three-way tie for fifth after a level-par 72, dropping down the leaderboard after two bogeys in her final three holes.
One shot behind on six under overall was compatriot Charley Hull, who finished in a share of eighth.
