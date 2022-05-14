Manon De Roey wins first Ladies European Tour title at Aramco Team Series in Bangkok

Belgium's Manon De Roey earned her first Ladies European Tour win in Bangkok

Manon De Roey claimed her maiden Ladies European Tour title after winning the individual crown in the Aramco Team Series in Bangkok by three strokes.

A bogey-free 66 in the third and final round took the Belgian to the top of the leaderboard on 13-under-par overall, with Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson settling for the runner-up spot.

Scotland's Kylie Henry registered six birdies and three bogeys in her 69 to claim a share of third place alongside Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, the overnight leader whose one-over 73 dropped her back.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit was the overnight leader before fading away in her final round

Henry, who finished on eight-under in only her third tournament since fracturing her elbow last October, said: "I played really solid.

"I felt like I could really trust my swing all week, so I was really happy with my long game and even I putted mostly good.

"I missed a few out there, but I guess that's going to happen sometimes. On the whole I'm absolutely delighted. This is only my third tournament back after breaking my elbow. I'm delighted."

England's Felicity Johnson settled for a three-way tie for fifth after a level-par 72, dropping down the leaderboard after two bogeys in her final three holes.

One shot behind on six under overall was compatriot Charley Hull, who finished in a share of eighth.