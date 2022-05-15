PGA Tour Champions: Steve Stricker eases to wire-to-wire senior major win at Regions Tradition

Steve Stricker enjoyed a dominant victory at the Regions Tradition

Ryder Cup-winning captain Steve Stricker secured his fourth senior major title by closing out an impressive wire-to-wire victory at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Stricker posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Greystone Golf & Country Club to end the week on 21-under and six clear of closest challenger Padraig Harrington, the opposing captain in USA's record-breaking Ryder Cup success last September.

The victory is Stricker's eighth on the over 50s circuit and second in the opening senior major of the year, having also won it in 2019, with the latest success coming in just his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons.

"It's been a long time [since winning]," an emotional Stricker said after his win. "I hate crying, but where I was last November and even a couple of months ago, to come full-circle here, it means a lot."

Stricker made a two-putt birdie at the par-five second and picked up another shot at the fifth, before ending a run of 11 straight pars by holing out from a greenside bunker at the 17th and birdieing the par-five last to close out an impressive victory.

Steve Stricker tees off on the 10th hole during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Harrington birdied his final two holes for a closing 68 and solo second, while Stricker's playing partner Steven Alker carded a level-par 72 to end the week in tied-third with Ernie Els, Rod Pampling, Stuart Appleby and 2018 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Stricker has finished all 10 rounds since his return inside the top-10, including a tie for second at the Insperity Invitational. It was his fourth straight year at Greystone finishing in the final group, including a win in 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2021.

"I didn't know what to expect coming out three weeks ago, Stricker added. "I didn't know if I could make it three weeks in a row."