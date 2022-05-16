Jon Rahm confirmed to play at Genesis Scottish Open
The top three golfers in the world will be taking part in July's Genesis Scottish Open, with Jon Rahm confirming he will play; Scottie Scheffler announced just a week ago that he will be taking part in the East Lothian event with Collin Morikawa also in attendance
Jon Ram has confirmed he will take part in this year's Genesis Scottish Open, joining Scottie Scheffler and reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa in the line up.
The Scottish Open, which takes place just a week before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, will see 40 of the top 50 players in the world competing at the Renaissance Club, Rahm's confirmation only strengthening the first co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have also entered into the East Lothian event, with defending champion Min Woo Lee and Scottish native Robert Macintyre also confirmed as having entered.
Rahm secured his first victory of the season at the Mexico Open last month, winning his seventh PGA Tour title and he put the victory down to playing with Tiger Woods at the Masters a month earlier.
"I think that Sunday with Tiger at Augusta gave me quite a bit of confidence. I was a little bit technical in my approach. Too technical. I'm a feel player," said Rahm.
"That Sunday I just hit the golf ball. Make the swings you want to make. And I shot a three-under without having my best stuff."
Record crowd set to attend Open
The 150th Open at St Andrews will be the largest in the Championship's long history with a record-breaking 290,000 fans set to attend at the world-renowned Old Course from July 10-17, live on Sky Sports.
Unprecedented demand to attend this historic milestone for The Open led to more than 1.3m applications in the ticket ballot and has resulted in the highest number of general admission tickets being issued to fans.
The attendance surpasses the previous high mark set at St Andrews in 2000 when 239,000 spectators watched Woods lift the Claret Jug for the first time.
