PGA Championship: Tiger Woods withdraws after third round at Southern Hills due to injury
Woods was on 12 over for the tournament at Southern Hills, the venue for the 13th of his 15 major titles, following a nine-over 79 on Saturday; 15-time major champion has only completed seven rounds of major golf since last February's car crash
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 22/05/22 1:58am
Tiger Woods will not finish the PGA Championship after withdrawing ahead of his final round at Southern Hills due to injury.
The 15-time major champion, making just his second appearance since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in last February's car crash, was joint-bottom of the leaderboard after following a battling second-round display by posting the worst round of his PGA Championship career.
Woods made the cut with a shot to spare and was 12 shots behind halfway leader Will Zalatoris, only to end any slim hopes of a weekend charge by carding a nine-over 79 in cold and windy conditions on Saturday.
The former world No 1, who won the PGA Championship the last time it was held at the venue in 2007, found the water twice in his opening six holes and then made five bogeys in succession in a major for the first time in his professional career.
Woods had to play the last four holes in one under just to ensure he broke 80, with his total two strokes worse than his score during the 2011 PGA Championship, although the 46-year-old did avoid matching his major record of 81 from the 2002 Open Championship.
The world No 818 only spoke to a designated pool reporter as opposed to the open media after his third round, where he refused to confirm whether he would return on Sunday.
"Well, I'm sore. I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes," Woods said, with the PGA of America then confirming after the conclusion of the third round that he had withdrawn.
In a statement, PGA of America president Jim Richerson said: "Tiger Woods has informed us that he is withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship.
"We admire Tiger's valiant effort to compete here at Southern Hills and wish him the best as he continues to recover from his injuries."
Woods' withdrawal means only 78 players will contest the final round, where Mito Pereira will begin with a three-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and England's Matt Fitzpatrick.
