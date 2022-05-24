Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Charles Schwab Challenge: 'I don't have endurance yet'

Bryson DeChambeau has not played since missing the cut at The Masters in April

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from another tournament on the PGA Tour as he fights to regain full fitness, with the American to miss this week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

DeChambeau has endured an injury-plagued year and has not played since missing the cut at The Masters in mid-April with the American undergoing wrist surgery days after the major at Augusta National.

The 2020 US Open champion, who has slipped to No 25 in the world rankings, says he is "getting there" but still does not have the "endurance" to play all four days of an event.

DeChambeau toyed with playing in last week's PGA Championship - which was won for the second time by compatriot Justin Thomas - but then pulled out after a practice round at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

The 28-year-old missed around two months earlier in the season through hip and wrist injuries before returning in late March, when he lost each of his three matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and then failed to make the weekend at the Valero Texas Open and The Masters.

In a text to Golfweek, DeChambeau wrote: "I'm definitely close but don't have the endurance for four full days yet. Getting there. Taking a bit of time to make sure it's fully healed."

Will Zalatoris, who lost to Thomas in a play-off at Southern Hills last week, is also in the field, as are world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns.

Defending champion Jason Kokrak is also playing - he beat fellow American Spieth by two strokes to win the event in 2021.

