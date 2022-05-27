Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open following blood clot surgery

World No 2 Nelly Korda will return to competitive golf at the US Women's Open next week

Nelly Korda will return to competitive golf at next week's US Women's Open as she makes her first appearance since undergoing blood clot surgery.

The world No 2 had the blood clot removed from her arm in April after initially revealing news of her diagnosis in March.

Korda missed the opening major of the season, the Chevron Championship, but took to Instagram to reveal she will be back for the second, at Pine Needles in North Carolina from Thursday.

"See you guys @uswomensopen next week," Korda wrote on social media, accompanied by a photo of herself and her caddie.

Korda is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, with one of her victories coming at last year's Women's PGA Championship as she scooped her first major.

The 23-year-old won four LPGA Tour titles all told during a stellar 2021 in which she also claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Korda has posted top-20 finishes in her last 12 LPGA Tour starts and only trails Jin Young Ko at the top of the women's game.

Her last appearance came with a tied-15th finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February.

