DP World Tour: Matt Wallace shares lead with Victor Perez after three rounds of Dutch Open, eyeing first win since 2018

Matt Wallace moved closer to a first DP World Tour victory since 2018 after claiming a share of the lead ahead of the final round at the Dutch Open.

The Englishman is locked at 10 under par with Frenchman Victor Perez after 54 holes at Bernardus Golf having signed for a two-under 70 in windy conditions during Saturday's third round.

Wallace picked up three titles between March and September 2018 - the Hero Indian Open, the BMW International Open and the Made in Denmark - but has been on a barren run since.

The 32-year-old saw early birdies at the third and fourth holes cancelled out by bogeys on the fifth and seventh but he picked up another shot at the 12th and then birdied the last.

Perez birdied three of his first four holes and then repaired the damage from two bogeys with more birdies at the 10th, 12th and 13th before dropping another shot at the 14th in a three-under round of 67.

Wallace and Perez sit one shot clear of a quartet of players - New Zealander Ryan Fox, Australian Scott Hend, Italy's Guido Migliozzi and Swede Sebastian Soderberg.

Victor Perez is seeking his second DP World Tour win after claiming the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title in 2019

Overnight-leader Ricardo Gouveia began brilliantly with an eagle at the par-five fourth but things went downhill from there as he slipped to a share of seventh, two shots back, after a two-over 74.

Scotland's David Law equalled the best round of the day - his four-under 68 matching Hend and Soderberg - and is at five under for the tournament, five shots shy of Wallace and Perez.

