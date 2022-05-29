Ladies Belgian Open: Linn Grant fires final-round 67 to win by one stroke

Linn Grant in action at the 2020 US Women's Open

Linn Grant won her second Ladies European Tour title in five starts in 2022 after firing a final round of 67 (-5) on the last day of the Belgian Ladies Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who won the Joburg Ladies Open in March, recorded rounds of 66, 68 and 67 to hold off England's Cara Gainer at Naxhelet Golf Club by one stroke.

Maja Stark, who leads the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, shot a round of 64 (-8) on the final day to secure a third-placed finish alongside Switzerland's Morgane Metraux.

"I was playing good all day, but I felt I needed something to get me on top of the leaderboard and I knew Cara was playing so well," Grant told the LPGA website. "I was a little scared, but I managed to hole that eagle putt and make my way back in for the win.

"I was checking the leaderboard all the time just making sure everything was under control, which it wasn't! It wasn't under control, but I tried my best to keep up with her. On the last hole, I knew I just had to do my own thing.

"I think both me and Maja [Stark] and some other amateur girls had a good education before turning pro, so I'm not surprised we're doing well, but this is a good start."

Grant was made to work for her victory amid pressure from Gainer, with birdies on 10 and 12 followed by an eagle on the 14th putting her in control before a par on the final hole followed a dropped shot on the 16th to seal the victory.

Moa Folke of Sweden finished tied fifth with Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes as the pair produced rounds of 66 and 70, respectively, while Belgium's Manon De Roey carded a five-under final round to come tied seventh with Morocco's Ines Laklalech and Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher.

