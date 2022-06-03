US Women's Open: Mina Harigae leads at Pine Needles despite Ingrid Lindblad’s historic round

Mina Harigae holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the US Women's Open despite a historic performance from Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad.

The 22-year-old Lindblad fired the lowest score by an amateur in the event's history to set the early clubhouse lead at Pine Needles, before being eclipsed by the American's superb 64.

England's Bronte Law carded three birdies and a bogey on her way to a two-under 69 - one shot ahead of Ireland's Leona Maguire.

Harigae birdied five of the first nine holes to post a five-under 30 at the turn. A bogey at the par-five 10th didn't derail her as she recorded four more birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 12th to 16th.

Harigae, 32, is in a familiar position. She is still searching for her first LPGA victory but shared the 36-hole lead at last year Open Championship before finishing tied for 13th.

"I'm just being appreciative of where I am, really taking in the moment, but at the same time not trying to put so much precedent on how big the moment is," said Harigae.

"It's another day on the golf course, another hole. You just have to execute the shots and putts out there."

Before Harigae finished her round late in the afternoon, the day belonged to Lindblad, who played in a group with her idol and countrywoman, Annika Sorenstam.

Lindblad started on the back nine and recovered from an opening bogey to shoot seven birdies.

Japan's Yuka Saso, the 2021 champion, opened with a six-over 77 and is in danger of missing the cut while 10-time major winner Sorenstam is three-over.

Michelle Wie West, who said she will step away from competitive golf after the next two US Opens, shot a two-over 73.