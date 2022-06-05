Scott Vincent wins at Slaley Hall as Travis Smyth earns LIV Invitational spot

Scott Vincent poses with the International Series England trophy following victory

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent secured back-to-back wins with victory in the International Series England, the first Asian Tour event to be staged in the UK.

Vincent, who won the Mizuno Open on the Japan Tour last Sunday, carded a final round of 66 at Slaley Hall to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of Australia's Travis Smyth, who bogeyed the 72nd hole.

Smyth had the consolation of securing one of the two places on offer for the highest finishers, who were not otherwise exempt, in the $20m LIV Golf Invitational event at Centurion Club from June 9-11.

India's Viraj Madappa, who finished sixth, took the other place as Vincent was one of several players above him on the leaderboard who were already in the Centurion field.

South African Ian Snyman, Australian Kevin Yuan and Thailand's Itthipat Buranatanyarat also qualified via a cumulative International Series order of merit.

Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson headlines the controversial Saudi-backed event, with one place left in the 48-man field.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson remains heavily linked with the project, despite his explosive comments about Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour causing LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to abandon plans for a 14-event league and schedule just eight events in 2022.