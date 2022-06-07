Dustin Johnson confirms PGA Tour resignation and Ryder Cup ineligibility: 'LIV format is true test'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson confirmed at a LIV press conference on Tuesday he has officially resigned from the PGA Tour Dustin Johnson confirmed at a LIV press conference on Tuesday he has officially resigned from the PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson has confirmed he has resigned from the PGA Tour in order to compete in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Speaking alongside fellow major-winners Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell at a LIV press conference at the Centurion Club on Tuesday, Johnson said he resigned his membership from the PGA Tour, which makes him ineligible for next year's Ryder Cup.

The former world No 1 expressed his excitement for the controversial new format, adding he believes it will be a 'true test.'

"Obviously at this time it's hard to speak on what the consequences will be, but for right now, I've resigned my membership from the PGA Tour," Johnson said.

"I'm going to play here for now, and that's the plan.

"What the consequences are going to be, I can't comment on how the tour is going to handle it.

"Majors, again I can't answer for them, but hopefully they are going to allow us to play. Obviously I'm exempt for the majors so I plan on playing there unless I hear otherwise.

"It was [a difficult decision to resign knowing it would make him ineligible for the Ryder Cup], but hopefully all things are subject to change and at some point it'll change and we'll be able to participate.

"If it doesn't, it was another thing I had to think long and hard about, and ultimately I decided to come do this and play out here.

Golf Channel's Eamon Lynch says Phil Mickelson is 'eager to cash his conscience for a cheque' after announcing he'll play in the LIV Tour and would probably enjoy the circus if he plays at the US Open next week.

"The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has definitely meant a lot to me, and I'm proud to say that I've played and represented my country, and hopefully I'll get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules.

"I chose what's best for me and my family."

Of the Saudi-backed LIV format, Johnson added: "Ever since I was first introduced to this idea, I thought it was great for the game of golf.

"I was excited about a new format, a new kind of golf that I think is great for the game, is great for the fans, and I think it's going to be very exciting.

"I'm excited about playing. There's three rounds, no cut, it's a shotgun start, so to me everyone is playing in the same conditions.

"We see it all the time where you can get the bad side of a draw, and unfortunately that's just how it goes, but now we'd all play at the same exact time, same exact conditions, so it's going to be a really true test.

"Whoever wins, there's no: 'Well maybe if I would have teed off early on the first day I might have won the golf tournament,' it's a true test to see who's playing the best that week.

Author and golf journalist Alan Shipnuck explains how the Saudi golf league can change golf as we know it and how it threatens the PGA tour

"The team part of it is exciting and it's just something new and different. I'm excited about doing it.

"I look to Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup, Colleague golf, those are some of the best times you have playing golf.

"Everything about this I'm excited about.

"Hopefully I am a captain, we'll see tonight I guess."

Johnson, who claimed the Masters title in 2020 and US Open title in 2016, has accumulated $74m on the course on the PGA Tour, and as recently as late February stated he was fully committed to the PGA Tour.

"A lot [has changed] over the last few months, but at that time I was committed to playing the PGA Tour," he said.

"I'm very thankful for the PGA Tour and everything it's done for me, I've done pretty well out there for the last 15 years.

"But this is something I thought was best for me and my family, and I'm very excited about playing.

"Obviously this is the first week, and it's something exciting and new and great for the game of golf. That's why I'm here.

"I don't want to play golf the rest of my life, which I felt like I was probably going to have to do.

"This was something new, and I like to do a lot of other things beside golf. This gives me the opportunity to spend more time with my family, doing the things that I love to do and it's an exciting time.

"I'm excited to be a part of it."