Tiger Woods rules himself out of US Open as he admits 'my body needs to get stronger'

Tiger Woods will not take part in the US Open this month at Brookline

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not play in next week's US Open at Brookline.

The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds and does not feel ready for the next major of the year.

In a statement on Twitter, Woods revealed his body needs to get stronger in order to take part in more championship golf, but the 15-time major winner added he hopes to return for the 150th Open at St Andrews next month.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods said.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-AM and at The Open next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

In his last appearance at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Woods' fitness issues were laid bare as he clearly struggling with pain in his right leg following the severe injuries he sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles

in February last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods confirms he will be playing at The 150th Open at St Andrews as his incredible return to golf continues Tiger Woods confirms he will be playing at The 150th Open at St Andrews as his incredible return to golf continues

Woods fought back from an opening 74 to shoot a second round of 69 in Tulsa and make the cut with a shot to spare, but then laboured to a 79 on Saturday, leaving him joint-bottom - his worst score ever in the US PGA.

In his pre-tournament press conference at Southern Hills, Woods likened playing in The Masters to climbing Everest and said "it's only going to get flatter and better".

However, when asked how close he is now to the peak level of fitness he will be able to achieve, Woods added: "That's a great question. I don't know.

"There's a lot of hardware in there (the right leg) and there's going to be limitations to what I'm going to be able to do, but I'm going to get stronger. I don't know (by) how much that is or how much range of motion I'll ever get back."

Speaking after his first round of 74, Woods was asked how the injury affects his swing.

"Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts," he said. "It's just golf. If I don't do that, then I'm all right."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Five weeks on from what Tiger Woods described as climbing Everest in his return at The Masters, Woods insisted he could win the PGA Championship Five weeks on from what Tiger Woods described as climbing Everest in his return at The Masters, Woods insisted he could win the PGA Championship

Woods had been open about the aims he set himself after his remarkable return to top-flight action at The Masters in April, making it clear how keen he was to compete in the 150th Open Championship over the Old Course at St Andrews, the scene of two of his three Open victories.

"I am looking forward to St Andrews," he said in April. "That is something that is near and dear to my heart.

"I've won two Opens there, it's the home of golf, it's my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."

What next for Woods?

After his shock return at The Masters in April, questions have continued to circulate about what the future holds for the 82-time PGA winner, with many questioning why he would put himself through the physical strain of returning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee reflect on Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the PGA Championship and discuss what it could mean for his career going forward Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee reflect on Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the PGA Championship and discuss what it could mean for his career going forward

However, Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty understands why he wants to keep searching for a return to fitness.

"Many will probably look at it and think, why do it? Why does he need to do it, with what he's won and achieved already?" Dougherty said. "It looks painful for him and the work that he has to put in, going home for a couple of ice baths tonight doesn't sound like a great time!

"I don't think he's ready to say goodbye to competing for a while yet. I think he'd be lonely in his life in a competitive sense, in a meaningful, purposeful sense if he didn't have this still. Even though it's not often, he still looks like he lives to prepare to try and to roll the dice in these events."