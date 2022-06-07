Minjee Lee: Australian star targets more golf majors after US Open success

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Minjee Lee is targeting the rest of the golf majors in 2022 Minjee Lee is targeting the rest of the golf majors in 2022

After claiming her second major title at the US Women's Open, Minjee Lee now says she hopes to win the remaining three.

Lee won her second major with a victory at Pine Needles that saw her collect the largest pay-out in women's golf.

The Australian took home £1.4m after mixing four birdies with the same number of bogeys to card an even-par 71 and finish at 13 under and four strokes ahead of Mina Harigae of the US.

"I put countless hours into all aspects of my game and just to see it all coming together has been really, really special for me" Minjee Lee

"I came from some far behind at Evian and here I was ahead and I won so it was a little bit different and I ended up winning by quite a large margin but it was still as sweet," Lee told Sky Sports.

"I think just situationally, walking down the 18th fairway, was just such a great feeling but also, just with everyone there, I think it was just good nerves. I was nervous all day and to be fair it was one of my highlights of my career so far so it is ok to be a little bit nervous.

"I just try to focus on every single shot and take one step at a time and focus on what I had in front of me. I think that was probably the best thing to do and to not get ahead of myself and try and make as many birdies as I could.

"Usually I am pretty good at not showing it but inside I was pretty nervous but I was happy to get the job done and it was just a great week all week.

"We are only going forward in that aspect and prize money is just a small part of growing the women's tour and the LPGA.

"Even with Aon, we have Aon Risk and Reward challenge which is the same prize money as the men so I think we are only going in the right direction and it is only going to go up from here."

The US Open success was Lee's second win at a major championship overall after winning the Evian Championship last July.

But the 26-year-old is now hoping to retain her title at the Evian and then has set her sights on winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which begins later this month, and the AIG Women's Open.

"I have won two major championships and I do want to win the other three, that is probably going to be my next big goal," she said.

"We have Evian coming up, British Open coming up, so we still have two majors left or three so that is where my goals are going to be. Every major championship is very difficult to win.

"There are so many aspects that go into winning a tournament and everything has to be there so I feel like I can only really prepare for the first shot I hit that week but I will always do my best.

"I will just prepare the way I have been for the other majors and the other events I have been playing and I don't think many things are going to change.

"I put countless hours into all aspects of my game and just to see it all coming together has been really, really special for me.

"I don't know if I was surprised, I was just really focused every single day and I had a goal in my mind and that is pretty much what I was working towards.

"I don't know if it was surprising but I know I had it in me I just didn't know when it was going to come."

New home to the Chevron Championship

A view of The Club at Carlton Woods

The Club at Carlton Woods in Houston has been selected as the new home to the Chevron Championship, the LPGA has announced.

The first women's major of the year will be held from April 20-23 next year on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

American Jennifer Kupcho won this year's Chevron Championship, taking the final celebratory leap into Poppie's Pond at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills.

The tournament had been held in Rancho Mirage, California, since it began in 1972.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: "In moving the championship to Houston, it was critical that we find a venue worthy of this historic championship and we could not be more excited about our partnership with Carlton Woods."