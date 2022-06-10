DP World Tour: Jason Scrivener takes Scandinavian Mixed halfway lead after flawless 64

Jason Scrivener holds a two-shot lead heading into the weekend at the Scandinavian Mixed

Australian Jason Scrivener carded a flawless eight-under 64 to storm into a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

The 33-year-old, who is yet to win on the DP World Tour, rattled in eight birdies at Halmstad Golf Club, where 78 men and 78 women from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour are playing over the same course for one prize fund, to move to 12-under 132.

World No 214 Scrivener enjoyed three birdies over the first six holes but really made his move with four successive gains from the 11th before adding another at the 17th.

Scrivener, who held a share of the lead after 54 holes at this event last year, said: "I'm looking forward to the weekend. It has been a while since I have been in contention and I'm just excited to be in this position. I can't wait.

"It has been a frustrating couple of months, and I felt a round like this was close and I am pretty happy with it.

"I have been playing decent just not really holing any putts and making a few mistakes here and there, and not putting a score together, so for it all to come together today it was nice."

Sweden's Linn Grant (68) and Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati (69) continued their fine starts to lead the chasing pack alongside Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who returned a 66 late in the day.

Linn Grant has carded rounds of 66 and 68 at Halmstad GC

Scotland's Craig Howie, who had shared the first-round lead, slipped to nine under after a round of 70 and shares fifth place with Englishman Daniel Gavins (67).

European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson, who is jointly hosting the tournament with Annika Sorenstam, put himself firmly in contention with a 66, which included an eagle at the par-five 11th.

He is tied for seventh on eight under with fellow Swede Kristoffer Broberg (70), Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (70) and Spanish duo Nacho Elvira (68) and Santiago Tarrio (71).

Sorenstam missed the cut after finishing on five over following scores of 74 and 75.

Sweden's Peter Hanson, making his final appearance on the DP World Tour this week before retiring from competitive golf, was treated to a wonderful send-off on the 18th green as he finished on four over to also miss the cut.

Playing partner and friend Stenson paid tribute to Hanson, saying: "It is a long and successful career, part of two winning Ryder Cup teams and six wins on the DP World Tour and some other really good finishes.

"So I wish him the best in the life after professional golf and it was fun to be out with him and to be able to finish on home soil with the crowds is certainly the cherry on the cake."

